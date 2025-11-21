Analyzing Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) & Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) and Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rayonier and Nature Wood Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.29 billion 2.61 $359.15 million $5.04 4.34 Nature Wood Group $21.54 million 0.83 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Nature Wood Group.

89.1% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Nature Wood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 68.53% 3.39% 1.91% Nature Wood Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rayonier and Nature Wood Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 4 1 0 2.20 Nature Wood Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Rayonier presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Rayonier’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Nature Wood Group.

Volatility and Risk

Rayonier has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature Wood Group has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rayonier beats Nature Wood Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

About Nature Wood Group

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils. It provides IT and business consultancy services. The company serves importers, retailers, and processors through its sales network in Europe, South Asia, South America, North America, and China. The company was formerly known as China Nature Wood Industry Group Limited and changed its name to Nature Wood Group Limited in September 2022. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Macau. Nature Wood Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Easy Bliss Limited.

