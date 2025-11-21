Sajal Srivastava Acquires 50,000 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 886,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,200.41. This trade represents a 5.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 42,999 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $270,033.72.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 27,439 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $166,280.34.

On Monday, November 17th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 44,648 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $270,566.88.

On Friday, November 14th, Sajal Srivastava bought 46,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $279,733.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sajal Srivastava bought 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 26,117 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $150,433.92.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sajal Srivastava purchased 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $330,376.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sajal Srivastava bought 54,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $362,880.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 65,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 450,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,312. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.47. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%.The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

