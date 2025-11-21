Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for 3D Systems (DDD)

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2025 – 3D Systems had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – 3D Systems had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – 3D Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2025 – 3D Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $4.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – 3D Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2025 – 3D Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – 3D Systems had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – 3D Systems had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

