Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Announces Earnings Results

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMGX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 49.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Nano Magic has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for sporting product applications and goggles.

