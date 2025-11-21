Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Announces Earnings Results

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Nano Magic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NMGX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 49.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Nano Magic has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
Nano Magic Company Profile
