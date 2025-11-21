Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Walmart stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,123,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $844.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,888 shares of company stock worth $13,835,383. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $5,367,770,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $2,532,331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 9,648.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

