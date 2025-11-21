Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 21st (AGIO, AIF, ESTC, GUTS, NPI, ODD, SGY, TVE, VEEV, WMT)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 21st:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$23.00.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $280.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.