Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 21st (AGIO, AIF, ESTC, GUTS, NPI, ODD, SGY, TVE, VEEV, WMT)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 21st:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$23.00.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $280.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

