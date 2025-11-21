CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.1499 and last traded at $8.9350, with a volume of 3515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.0723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 438.0%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

