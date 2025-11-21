Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 3,949,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the average daily volume of 876,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Trading Up 23.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

