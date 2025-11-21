ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.39, but opened at $35.29. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $35.1640, with a volume of 1,463,572 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 2.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at about $324,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.