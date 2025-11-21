ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.39, but opened at $35.29. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $35.1640, with a volume of 1,463,572 shares.
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 2.9%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at about $324,000.
About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Cloudflare Just Broke the Internet, But It’s Still a Red-Hot Buy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Anthropic Just Became AI’s Hottest Ticket—Backed by Microsoft and NVIDIA
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Affirm Just Crushed Earnings—But Can It Outrun Klarna’s Scale?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.