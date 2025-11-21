Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.28. Gogo shares last traded at $7.1640, with a volume of 608,103 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get Gogo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOGO

Gogo Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $935.64 million, a P/E ratio of -139.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Gogo had a positive return on equity of 71.74% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm had revenue of $223.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Gogo by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.