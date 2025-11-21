Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Trading Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.7875 and last traded at $29.7875. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

JPSWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Japan Steel Works in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.31 million. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts expect that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

