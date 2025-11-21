Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Obayashi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Obayashi had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

