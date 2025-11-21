StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 117,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 88,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

