Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 399,998 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 361,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASTH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Astrana Health Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter. Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astrana Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astrana Health by 19.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 500,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80,465 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

