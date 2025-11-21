Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. 475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keppel in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

