Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,295,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 382,083 shares.The stock last traded at $2.12 and had previously closed at $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0192 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 105.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

