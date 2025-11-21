Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celsius (CELH)

Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2025 – Celsius had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Celsius had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

11/5/2025 – Celsius had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/24/2025 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Celsius had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $40.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2025 – Celsius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

9/30/2025 – Celsius was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/30/2025 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

9/27/2025 – Celsius had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,827,812.50. This represents a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,975 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

