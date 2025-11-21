ATB Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.94.

Northland Power Stock Performance

NPI stock traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,565. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$16.14 and a 52-week high of C$25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.35.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.The firm had revenue of C$559.39 million during the quarter.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

