ATB Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.94.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.The firm had revenue of C$559.39 million during the quarter.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.
