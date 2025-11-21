BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

AIF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.14.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.59. 358,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,510. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$43.84 and a 1-year high of C$63.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Group news, Director Michael Gordon bought 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,043.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,943.50. The trade was a 171.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director William Brennan bought 12,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.95 per share, with a total value of C$609,739.65. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,051,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,455,042.40. This represents a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,067. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

