Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Walmart stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $855.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,835,383 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 707,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,128,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

