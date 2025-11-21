BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

BancFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BancFirst to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.48. 105,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.78. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). BancFirst had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.60 million. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BancFirst from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

