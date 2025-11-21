Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$198.82 and last traded at C$198.53, with a volume of 223791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$198.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$213.00 to C$203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Desjardins set a C$205.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$201.23.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.1%

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$184.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$185.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

