Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares rose 23.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 3,702,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 875,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Abcourt Mines Trading Up 23.1%
The firm has a market cap of C$81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.
About Abcourt Mines
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abcourt Mines
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Cloudflare Just Broke the Internet, But It’s Still a Red-Hot Buy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Anthropic Just Became AI’s Hottest Ticket—Backed by Microsoft and NVIDIA
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Affirm Just Crushed Earnings—But Can It Outrun Klarna’s Scale?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.