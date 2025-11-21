Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares rose 23.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 3,702,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 875,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Trading Up 23.1%

The firm has a market cap of C$81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

