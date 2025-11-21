Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.0920, with a volume of 332933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCMD. William Blair raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $563.67 million, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.06%.The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 302.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Further Reading

