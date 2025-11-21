Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.26 and last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 96820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Several research firms have commented on SION. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 47,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,898,154.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 168,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,401.93. The trade was a 22.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 88,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $3,041,405.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 686,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,322.74. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,416,379 shares of company stock valued at $48,949,646 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 1,425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 200,051 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Longaeva Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

