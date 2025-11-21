Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Up 11.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.6070. Approximately 4,016,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,566,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5436.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 30th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 29th.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $790.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

