iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.44 and last traded at $97.4680, with a volume of 134704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 2.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

