Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 86,161 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $1,269,151.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,873,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,320,586.24. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,269,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,814,345.68. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,724. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 84,837 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 378,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9,892.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,764,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

