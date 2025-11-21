Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $9.8440. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $10.1480, with a volume of 690 shares traded.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2046 dividend. This represents a yield of 849.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

