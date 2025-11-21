Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price Up 10% – What’s Next?

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.3070. Approximately 181,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 187,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBUU

Malibu Boats Stock Up 9.7%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $523.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.84%.The company had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,601,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,544,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after acquiring an additional 170,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lions Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC now owns 1,080,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,857,000 after acquiring an additional 405,838 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.