Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 312,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 112,370 shares.The stock last traded at $57.6140 and had previously closed at $57.56.
Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.5%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 742,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after purchasing an additional 529,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,701,000.
Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile
The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cloudflare Just Broke the Internet, But It’s Still a Red-Hot Buy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Anthropic Just Became AI’s Hottest Ticket—Backed by Microsoft and NVIDIA
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Affirm Just Crushed Earnings—But Can It Outrun Klarna’s Scale?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.