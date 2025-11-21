Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 312,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 112,370 shares.The stock last traded at $57.6140 and had previously closed at $57.56.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 742,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after purchasing an additional 529,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,701,000.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.