Oasis Network Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $122.23 million and $11.87 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.25 or 0.03262792 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00015821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00005135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,483,521,719 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,483,465,465 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01788578 USD and is down -9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $11,833,540.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

