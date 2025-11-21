Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). In a filing disclosed on November 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Automatic Data Processing stock on November 12th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 11/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 10/24/2025.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.03. 845,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,618. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.18 and a 1 year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.