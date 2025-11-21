BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.97.

WMT opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $853.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,835,383 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,861,000 after acquiring an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

