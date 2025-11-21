Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 750,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 246,804 shares.The stock last traded at $61.48 and had previously closed at $59.47.

Specifically, Director Martin Cohen acquired 12,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $773,027.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 949,205 shares in the company, valued at $57,740,140.15. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Cohen bought 37,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $2,224,840.72. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 936,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,871,411.02. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 899,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,546.45. This represents a 5.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CNS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 29.73%.Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,880,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,465,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,790,000 after buying an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,138,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at about $9,554,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 107.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 98,431 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

