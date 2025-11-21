MassRoots (MSRT) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Institutional & Insider Ownership
22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Computer Programming, Data Processing, & Other Computer Related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Computer Programming, Data Processing, & Other Computer Related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots’ rivals have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares MassRoots and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MassRoots
|$10,000.00
|-$14.71 million
|578.00
|MassRoots Competitors
|$1.03 billion
|$4.75 million
|-124,963.41
Profitability
This table compares MassRoots and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MassRoots
|N/A
|-139.45%
|N/A
|MassRoots Competitors
|-5.74%
|-12.84%
|-3.11%
Summary
MassRoots rivals beat MassRoots on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
MassRoots Company Profile
MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.