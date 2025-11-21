Financial Analysis: First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) and First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and First Financial Corporation Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial 9.70% 6.57% 0.64% First Financial Corporation Indiana 21.70% 12.99% 1.33%

Volatility & Risk

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Corporation Indiana has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $33.95 million 1.13 $3.44 million $1.31 11.83 First Financial Corporation Indiana $253.11 million 2.69 $47.28 million $6.24 9.19

This table compares Equitable Financial and First Financial Corporation Indiana”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Financial Corporation Indiana has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial. First Financial Corporation Indiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equitable Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equitable Financial and First Financial Corporation Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Corporation Indiana 0 2 2 1 2.80

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. Given First Financial Corporation Indiana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Corporation Indiana is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Summary

First Financial Corporation Indiana beats Equitable Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

