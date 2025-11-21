Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $419.60

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870.56 thousand and $419.60 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00010900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN Finance (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RCN Finance has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RCN Finance is 0.00035674 USD and is up 8.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $428.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

