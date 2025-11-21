DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) vs. Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Financial Contrast

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) and Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

DHL Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DHL Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DHL Group and Jungheinrich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHL Group 4.11% 14.92% 4.98% Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHL Group 2 3 1 1 2.14 Jungheinrich 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This is a summary of current ratings for DHL Group and Jungheinrich, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares DHL Group and Jungheinrich”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHL Group $91.11 billion 0.65 $3.61 billion $3.43 14.39 Jungheinrich $5.84 billion 0.31 $312.72 million N/A N/A

DHL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jungheinrich.

Summary

DHL Group beats Jungheinrich on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHL Group

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Jungheinrich

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products include electric and hand pallet trucks, electric pallet stackers; order pickers; reach trucks; very narrow aisle trucks and EKX cold store high rack stacker; electric forklift; tow tractors, tugger train trailers, shuttles, and used forklift trucks. It also offers rental of fleet, and battery and charger; contract and event hire service; automated guided vehicles, conveyor technology, and stacker cranes; lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries; charging technology; powertrain solutions; electric drives/drivetrains; controllers; electromechanics components/control pedals/displays; electric mounting panels; and cable sets. In addition, the company provides warehouse racking and storage services; digital products and software solutions, including warehouse management system, fleet management system, device and process management solutions, and interface management; and wi-fi infrastructure, barcode scanners, and mobile workstations; as well as develops software applications. It distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for DHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.