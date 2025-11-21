Waste Management (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells $299,542.80 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2%

WM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.20. The stock had a trading volume of 986,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $72,004,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.25.

View Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.