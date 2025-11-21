Natera (NTRA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/18/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $218.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $197.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/14/2025 – Natera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Natera had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Natera had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – Natera is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $403,666.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,077.45. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,957,407.36. The trade was a 52.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 223,336 shares of company stock valued at $42,990,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

