Ben Whitley Acquires 24 Shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley bought 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 624 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Ben Whitley purchased 22 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 683 per share, with a total value of £150.26.

J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 0.5%

JDW traded up GBX 3 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 630. 2,150,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 651.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 706.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 526 and a 1 year high of GBX 814.50. The firm has a market cap of £664.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J D Wetherspoon ( LON:JDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 3rd. The company reported GBX 50.80 EPS for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts expect that J D Wetherspoon plc will post 52.8508772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 595.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

