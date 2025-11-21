Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,049,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,993,096.48. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $82,120.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $72,840.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $68,105.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,659. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.25 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $441.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 71,800.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.