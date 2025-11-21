J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Insider Bl á thnaid Bergin Sells 225,000 Shares

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320, for a total transaction of £720,000.

LON SBRY traded up GBX 3.20 on Friday, reaching GBX 323. 1,375,426,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,213,768. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. J Sainsbury plc has a one year low of GBX 223.40 and a one year high of GBX 360.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 332.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 305.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The grocer reported GBX 10.30 earnings per share for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts expect that J Sainsbury plc will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 338 to GBX 333 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 363 to GBX 355 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 331.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

