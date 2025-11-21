Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307.53 and last traded at GBX 313.46. 6,301,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,325,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.
CWR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 300 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 495.
Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. Analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
