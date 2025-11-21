CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.40 and last traded at GBX 6.40. 2,221,728 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 597,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88.

CyanConnode Stock Up 8.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of £22.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.36.

CyanConnode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.