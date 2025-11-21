Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Should You Buy?

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.46. 38,215,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 6,018,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20.

Andrada Mining Trading Up 7.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported GBX (0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andrada Mining had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Andrada Mining Limited will post 0.2002584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

Andrada Mining Limited, formerly Afritin Mining Limited, is a London-listed technology metals mining company with a vision to create a portfolio of globally significant, conflict-free, production and exploration assets. The Company’s flagship asset is the Uis Mine in Namibia, formerly the world’s largest hard-rock open cast tin mine and currently being re-developed as a major tin-tantalum-lithium producer.

