Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.8320. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.7903, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Macau presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 535.0%.

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

