Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Up 30.8% – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) traded up 30.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 3,130,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 872,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

