Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Up 15.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) shot up 15.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.67 and last traded at $68.2340. 79,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 774,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NEGG

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 18.4%

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $4,281,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Newegg Commerce by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 53,411 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.